Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 17.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

