Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.61

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $8.10. Sylogist shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 6,299 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

