Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $511.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.