Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $150.46

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.46 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 130.40 ($1.70). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 152.30 ($1.99), with a volume of 1,947,796 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £306.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46.

In other Synairgen news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

