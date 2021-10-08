Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

