Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
