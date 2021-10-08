Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

