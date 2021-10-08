Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

