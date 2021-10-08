Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
