UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

