Royal Bank of Canada Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

SPGYF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1544 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

