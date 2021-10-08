UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Proximus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proximus presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

