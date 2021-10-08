Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Raised to $2.04 at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from $1.93 to $2.04 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

