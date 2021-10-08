Analyzing Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) & Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Legato Merger alerts:

This table compares Legato Merger and Nucor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nucor $20.14 billion 1.44 $721.47 million $3.34 29.63

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than Legato Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Legato Merger and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A Nucor 11.70% 26.26% 14.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legato Merger and Nucor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Nucor 0 8 4 0 2.33

Nucor has a consensus target price of $104.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Nucor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Nucor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nucor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nucor beats Legato Merger on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists of direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.