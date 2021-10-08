Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Buy

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ONTX stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

