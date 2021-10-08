OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.25 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

