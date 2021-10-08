Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATNX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of ATNX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Athenex has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

