Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Professional has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

