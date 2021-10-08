Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.