National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

