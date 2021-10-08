Critical Contrast: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertex and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94% SPS Commerce 13.02% 10.28% 8.23%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 7.69 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -43.27 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 18.69 $45.59 million $1.12 145.58

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vertex and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 0 3 0 2.00 SPS Commerce 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $139.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Vertex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

