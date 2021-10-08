Petrofac Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrofac in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on POFCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

