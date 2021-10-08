JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.61.

TECK.B stock opened at C$32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 107.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

