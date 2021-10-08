JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.61.

TECK.B stock opened at C$32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 107.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

