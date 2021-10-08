Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EBMT opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

