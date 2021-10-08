Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.