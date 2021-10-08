Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.