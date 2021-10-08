Brokers Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.38 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

ENTA stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,620,000.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

