Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an outpeform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

