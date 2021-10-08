Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.62 ($59.55).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.