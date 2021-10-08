Barclays Raises Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm has a market cap of £595.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.92.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

