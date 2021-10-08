Barclays Raises Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
PFC stock opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm has a market cap of £595.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.92.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
