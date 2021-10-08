Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,880 at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

In related news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

