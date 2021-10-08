Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €79.06 ($93.01) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.