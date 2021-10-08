ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

