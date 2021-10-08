Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.26. Natuzzi shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 8,663 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.