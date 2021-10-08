Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ARKR opened at $15.57 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

