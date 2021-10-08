Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.62. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 455,143 shares changing hands.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

