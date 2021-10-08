James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,121.41

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.41 ($14.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,133.60 ($14.81). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 13,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,253.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,121.41. The stock has a market cap of £222.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

James Latham Company Profile (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

