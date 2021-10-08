Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

