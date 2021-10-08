Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.61 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

