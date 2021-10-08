Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

