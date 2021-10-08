Brokers Set Expectations for General Electric’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. General Electric has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

