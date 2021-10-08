The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

