Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

BMW stock opened at €83.45 ($98.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

