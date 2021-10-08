UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.04 ($95.34).

HEI opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.69. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

