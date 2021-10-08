Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

DUE opened at €36.58 ($43.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.78.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

