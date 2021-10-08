FY2022 Earnings Forecast for UGE International Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for UGE International in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CVE:UGE opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.79 million and a PE ratio of -24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.68 million.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

