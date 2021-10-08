Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

HTGC stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

