Scotiabank Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.