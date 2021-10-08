Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

IAC stock opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

