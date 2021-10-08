Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRCY. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.