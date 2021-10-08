MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

