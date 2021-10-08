Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,613 shares of company stock worth $450,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

